Michigan State plans to add a new long snapper to the roster in 2024, as James Madison transfer Kaden Schickel announced his commitment to the Spartans on Tuesday morning.

Head coach Jonathan Smith, assistant head coach/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha and the rest of the staff identified Schickel as a transfer portal target and were able to hold off Indiana and others in the pursuit of him.

Of course, the interest from Indiana makes sense. Schickel played for Curt Cignetti at JMU, and Cignetti was hired as IU's head coach on Nov. 30. Several of Schickel's former teammates with the Dukes had already decided to follow Cignetti to IU as well. He was comfortable with the staff there.

In fact, Schickel was verbally committed to the Hoosiers after taking a visit to Bloomington on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. However, things changed after Smith and Bhonapha were able to get the long snapper to East Lansing during the weekend of Dec. 16, and afterward, Schickel ultimately decided to flip to the Spartans.

Sean Schickel, Kaden's father, said that Bhonapha was "unrelenting" in his recruiting approach and that MSU made Kaden a priority. That went a long way.

It was Smith who convinced Kaden to take the visit, but Bhonapha's vision for his development as a player helped seal the deal. Additionally, director of player engagement Kurt Richardson was able to catch Kaden's attention as well by talking about life after football and the networking opportunities he would have at Michigan State. After all of that, Kaden chose to be a Spartan.