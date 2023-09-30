Two players are no longer with the Michigan State football program. A program spokesperson confirms to Spartans Illustrated that long snapper Hank Pepper and defensive back Justin White are no longer with the team.

Neither player was seen warming up ahead of Michigan State's game at Iowa on Saturday.

Pepper, a junior, appeared in each of MSU's first four games this season as the Spartans' starting long snapper. According to Pro Football Focus, Pepper played 33 snaps in 2023, including 18 on punt plays and 15 on field goals/extra points.

Interestingly Pepper is yet to use a redshirt season, so that option is still on the table for him should he decide to enter the transfer portal, which is unclear at this time.

Last season, Pepper played in five games before an ailment kept him out of the final seven games of the year. As a true freshman in 2021, Pepper played in all 13 games for the Spartans. He has been a reliable presence on special teams, and MSU saw issues in its long snapping game when Pepper was out of the lineup.

White, a redshirt senior, played in three games in 2023 (Central Michigan, Richmond and Washington). He has recorded three tackles and one tackle for loss this season. According to Pro Football Focus, White has played 36 defensive snaps on the campaign.

White transferred to Michigan State from Division II Colorado Mesa in 2020, but was forced to sit out that season due to NCAA transfer rules at the time. He then played in all 13 games in 2021 and in eight games in 2022 before being suspended for the final four contests of that year due to his role in the tunnel incident at Michigan.

In 24 career games as a Spartan, White amassed 33 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.

While White is a redshirt senior, he has one year of eligibility remaining in 2024, according to Michigan State's Week Five game notes.

While it is uncertain if either player is planning to enter the transfer portal at this time, it is important to note that with Michigan State University's official firing of head coach Mel Tucker on Wednesday, a 30-day window opened for current MSU players to enter the portal.