2027 QB Cooper Newman discusses recent visit to East Lansing

June official visits are turning into a slew of commitments for Michigan State, as the 2026 class takes shape.
Michigan State adds another offensive lineman to their 2026 recruiting class in Freeland (MI) standout Tristan Comer.
Class of 2026 three-star Michigan State tight end commits breaks down his latest trip to East Lansing.
Priority 2026 wide receiver breaks down his decision to commit to Michigan State.
Michigan State lands the No. 1 2026 wide receiver on its board in three-star Zachary Washington. More here.
June official visits are turning into a slew of commitments for Michigan State, as the 2026 class takes shape.
Michigan State adds another offensive lineman to their 2026 recruiting class in Freeland (MI) standout Tristan Comer.
Class of 2026 three-star Michigan State tight end commits breaks down his latest trip to East Lansing.