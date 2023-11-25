Michigan State has found its next head football coach in now former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.

On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller announced that Smith will become the 26th full-time head coach for the Michigan State football program.

"Today is an exciting day for Michigan State as we welcome Jonathan Smith, wife Candice, and children Robert, Bella and Charles to our Spartan family," Haller said. "Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers. He's been a part of championship staffs, coached in the College Football Playoff, and understands what's required to be successful at the highest level, learning from some of the game's most successful coaches."

"On the field, his teams are tough and physical, yet innovative," Haller continued. "This year, Oregon State has controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, ranking among the nation's leaders in both rushing offense and rushing defense. He's shown not only the ability to recruit talented student-athletes who fit his system, but also to develop and maximize players once they're in the program. At his core, he's a quarterbacks coach, and throughout his career he's been instrumental in the development of young quarterbacks, which is essential in today's college football landscape."

"Beyond the football field, the Smith family will be an excellent addition to the entire Michigan State University community," said Haller. "Jonathan and Candice are excited to be invested community members and realize that Spartan football is just one part of the University's larger mission."

Haller also highlighted the positives at Michigan State that Smith will be stepping into.

"With the Tom Izzo Football Building nearing completion, demonstrating our commitment to providing championship resources, and with the support of our passionate and loyal fan base, this is certainly an exciting time to begin a new era of Spartan Football," said Haller. "Jonathan has a great appreciation for the rich history and tradition of our program, and is committed to doing what's required to compete for championships at the Big Ten and national level."

As a formality, the hire requires formal approval from the MSU Board of Trustees at a future meeting. This is not expected to be an issue.