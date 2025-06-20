Michigan State Official Visitors preview: June 20-June 22

This weekend will mark the final days that Michigan State football can host official visits (OVs) for prospects until the fall season.

The month of June has been kind to the Spartans on the recruiting trail, with head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff landing 14 new prospects to add to their class of 2026, which now includes 18 scholarship commitments in total and ranks 22nd nationally. MSU also has a commitment from a preferred walk-on (more on him shortly).

Over the next few days, MSU will host four official visitors to round out the summer slate of OVs, including two current commits, one prospect committed elsewhere, and one recruit who is undecided but approaching a decision soon.

Here is a quick breakdown of each 2026 recruit who will be in East Lansing from June 20 through June 22.