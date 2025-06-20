Locked On Spartans: Kaleb Glenn OUT for the season; MSU football recruiting

Michigan State men's basketball faces a major setback as transfer forward Kaleb Glenn suffered a season-ending knee injury. Can the team overcome this loss of depth and experience?

Host Matt Sheehan breaks down Glenn's impact, analyzes Adam Shaw's commitment to Spartan football and previews an exciting recruiting weekend.

Key discussions include three-star product Logan Nagle's potential as a versatile defensive lineman, the upcoming Duke vs MSU basketball showdown, and how recent developments reshape the Spartans' strategies in both sports.