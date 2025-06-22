Michigan State flips high-three-star Florida WR Tyren Wortham from UCF

Michigan State continues its hot recruiting month and finished its final weekend of June official visitors strongly, flipping Florida high three-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham from Central Florida.

Wortham, who currently attends Booker High School in Sarasota, Florida, originally committed to UCF in early April. However, he kept his official visit with Michigan State on the books, although he did change his original trip to East Lansing that was previosuly scheduled for June 6 through June 8.

Wortham took his official visit to Michigan State this past weekend, June 20 through June 22. He also had official visits with UCF (beginning May 30), Georgia (beginning on June 6) and Kansas State (beginning June 12).

Ultimately, Wortham had a change of heart and has opted to play his college football under head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and the rest of the MSU staff.