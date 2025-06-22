Michigan State flips high-three-star Florida WR Tyren Wortham from UCF

Michigan State continues its hot recruiting month and finished its final weekend of June official visitors strongly, flipping Florida high three-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham from Central Florida.
Wortham, who currently attends Booker High School in Sarasota, Florida, originally committed to UCF in early April. However, he kept his official visit with Michigan State on the books, although he did change his original trip to East Lansing that was previosuly scheduled for June 6 through June 8.
Wortham took his official visit to Michigan State this past weekend, June 20 through June 22. He also had official visits with UCF (beginning May 30), Georgia (beginning on June 6) and Kansas State (beginning June 12).
Ultimately, Wortham had a change of heart and has opted to play his college football under head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and the rest of the MSU staff.
Wortham also took an unofficial visit to East Lansing in January.
The fact that SEC powerhouse Georgia hosted Wortham for an official visit tells you everything you need to know about the caliber of player Wortham is. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Wortham's acceleration with the ball in hands stands out. He is able to make plays at all three levels of the field.
Wortham earned MVP honors at the Under Armour Next Camp in Orlando in February. As a junior for Booker in 2024, Wortham recorded 67 catches for 1,360 yards (20.3 yards per catch) and 17 touchdowns.
In addition to the schools already mentioned, Wortham received scholarship offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia and others.
MSU now has two wide receivers committed in Wortham and fellow priority three-star target Zachary Washington. In total, Michigan State's 2026 class currently includes 19 total commits, with 15 prospects pledging to the Spartans in the month of June. The class currently ranks 19th nationally.
Wortham joins Washington, four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star defensive end Fameitau Siale, three-star safety Jordan Vann, three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora, three-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell, three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey, three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel, three-star EDGE Cory House Jr., three-star defensive tackle Christopher Knauls Jr., three-star safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge, three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso, three-star linebacker Adam Shaw and three-star offensive tacker Tristan Comer.
Class of 2026 preferred walk-on athlete Jack Lansing III is also committed to the Spartans.
Wortham is the third prospect the Spartans were successfully able to flip. Michigan State also flipped Thomas from Iowa State and Vann from Virginia.