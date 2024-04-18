After originally entering the transfer portal in late October of 2023 before exiting the portal two days later , choosing to stay in East Lansing at the time, Barrow reentered the portal again on Thursday, Rivals has learned.

The Grovetown, Georgia native was a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, picking the Spartans over nearly 20 other scholarship offers.

Barrow took an official visit to East Lansing in June 2019 before committing to the program two months later in August. West Virginia would make a late push for the Georgia product, hosting him for an official visit in December of that year, but the Spartans were able to hold onto his commitment.

As a true freshman, Barrow would redshirt, and then played in 10 games in 2021 as a redshirt freshman. As a redshirt freshman, he recorded 34 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and three sacks.

In 2022, he would earn All-Big Ten honorable mentions from both the Big Ten coaches and media after recording 40 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and four sacks.

This past season, Barrow recorded 36 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 12 games played, which also included 10 starts. He would earn honorable mention All-Big Ten team honors by both the Big Ten coaches and media for his performance.

Barrow played 469 defensive snaps for the Spartans in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. He also played 43 special teams snaps.

Barrow is the fifth Spartan to enter the transfer portal during the spring window, joining offensive lineman Braden Miller, linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote (who was not listed on the spring roster), running back Jaelon Barbarin (who was not listed on the spring roster) and defensive back Eddie Pleasant III.

If Barrow were to depart, Michigan State's defensive tackles room would include Derrick Harmon, Maverick Hansen, D'Quan Douse, Alex VanSumeren and others in 2024. It is possible the Spartans could look to add another defensive tackle in the spring transfer portal window.