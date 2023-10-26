Barrow officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday , one day after interim head coach Harlon Barnett told the media that was the expectation.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. has withdrawn his name from the portal, and is back with the Spartans, a MSU program spokesperson confirmed to Spartans Illustrated.

The Michigan State football team is getting one of its defensive leaders back just two days after he entered the transfer portal.

Barnett said on his radio show on Thursday that Barrow is expected to travel with the team to Minnesota for Saturday's game versus the Golden Gophers.

Barrow Jr. played in all seven games of the Spartans' game in 2023 thus far, and has started in six of those contests. Barrow has amassed 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this year.

Barrow has played 265 defensive snaps for the Spartans so far in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, with the majority of those coming in the interior of the defensive line. Additionally, he has played 23 special teams snaps.

He has also emerged as a team leader this season as Barrow has been selected as a captain for all seven of Michigan State's games in 2023.

In 2022, Barrow earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors from both the Big Ten coaches and media after recording 40 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and four sacks.

Throughout his career, Barrow has played in 29 games, and has recorded 93 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Getting Barrow back in time for the matchup with Minnesota is huge for the Spartans, as Michigan State's depth on the defensive line has been depleted due to injuries.

The Spartans and Gophers kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State did lose offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock to the transfer portal on Tuesday.

