Michigan State continues to build its 2024 football roster under the new coaching staff, led by head coach Jonathan Smith, and has received a commitment from Indiana transfer edge rusher Anthony Jones. Jones announced his pledge to the Spartans on Sunday night via social media. Jones was recently in East Lansing for an official visit that began on April 18 and ran through Saturday, April 20, which was also the same day the Spartans had their "Spring Showcase" event. He was originally planning to arrive on Monday, April 22 for his official visit, but moved it up to this weekend. He saw everything he needed to see while on MSU's campus, and made the decision to become a Spartan.

Jones played in all 12 games for the Hoosiers in 2023. He started in four of those contests this past season. Jones recorded 12 tackles and a half-tackle-for-loss on the campaign. The edge rusher had a connection with the Michigan State coaching staff. Jones' time with the Hoosiers last year allowed him to play under then-Indiana-defensive coordinator Chad Wilt. While Wilt primarily coached IU's inside linebackers, in addition to coordinating the entire defense, and Jones played as an outside linebacker/edge rusher, Jones and Wilt did get some pass-rushing work in together in Bloomington. Of course, Wilt is now the co-special teams coordinator and rush ends coach at Michigan State. Jones will play as a rush end/defensive end for the Spartans and will be coached by Wilt once again in 2024. Jones began his career at Oregon in 2022. He appeared in two games for the Ducks as a true freshman and took a redshirt. He will have three years of college eligibility remaining.

In addition to Michigan State, Jones had interest from UCLA, Georgia Tech, Central Florida, Kansas, California and San Diego State. He took an official visit to Cal on April 4, and was also planning visits to several of the schools mentioned above before committing to the Spartans. A Las Vegas native, Jones was a three-star prospect out of Liberty High School in the 2022 class. He ranked as the No. 20 athlete and the No. 7 player in the state of Nevada in the 2022 cycle. In addition to Oregon, he had scholarship offers out of high school from Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Miami (FL.), USC, Washington and several others. He would ultimately sign with the Ducks in December of 2021 after previously being committed to the Longhorns. Of note, Jones played with former Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard at Liberty High School. If he is to play at rush end in 2024, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Jones would join a group at Michigan State that includes Jalen Thompson, Khris Bogle, Bai Jobe, James Schott, and Jay Coyne.