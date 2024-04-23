A Michigan State spokesperson confirmed both entries to Spartans Illustrated, while the Rivals Portal team reported the news as well.

With Depaepe and Harmon entering the transfer portal, there are now nine players from Michigan State’s spring roster who have entered the transfer portal.

Harmon saw game action right away once he arrived on campus. In his true freshman season in 2021, he played in four games and recorded one tackle. Due to only playing in four games that season, he was able to utilize his redshirt.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, he played in all 12 games and earned five starts for the Spartans. He finished the season with 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.

In his third year with the program, Harmon played in all 12 games again and recorded 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble. As a redshirt sophomore, he set new career highs in tackles and tackles for loss in the 2023 season.

He played 475 defensive snaps this past season. According to Pro Football Focus, Harmon was MSU's highest-graded defensive player overall (minimum 20 snaps) at a mark of 78.4.

After the 2023 season, he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 29, 2023, and officially entered the portal on Dec. 4. While in the transfer portal, he received interest from some top programs like Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon and more.

He later withdrew his name from the transfer portal on Dec. 27. This is Harmon’s second time entering the transfer portal since the 2023 season ended. Harmon will have two years of college eligibility remaining.