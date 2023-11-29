In what will become a popular refrain around these parts over the next week-plus, several Michigan State football players have already declared their plans to enter the transfer portal (or have already entered if they are graduate transfers. Derrick Harmon, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle from Detroit. tweeted his intentions to enter the portal on Wednesday morning.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RIV0ZhZUhzakwiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9USFdGYWVIc2pMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERlcnJpY2sg SGFybW9uIChARGVycmlja0hhcm1vbjIwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RlcnJpY2tIYXJtb24yMC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyOTkwMjA0MTQx MjM1MDIxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Harmon has appeared in all 12 games in each of the past two seasons, being a consistent plug in the middle of the defensive line next to Simeon Barrow Jr. This past season saw Harmon double his solo tackles from eight in 2022 to 16 in 2023. He recorded 40 tackles on the season, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Harmon also had a forced fumble against Minnesota. In 28 career games as a Spartan, Harmon amassed 71 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had two passes defended, the aforementioned forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Harmon will have two years of eligibility remaining and had offers from Purdue, Ole Miss, Central Michigan and others coming out of Loyola among other offers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdvdWxkIGxpa2UgdG8gdGhhbmsgdGhlIGVudGlyZSBNaWNoaWdh biBTdGF0ZSBzdGFmZiBhcyB3ZWxsIGFzIHRoZSBwbGF5ZXJzIGZvciBhbGwg b2YgdGhlIGhhcmQgd29yayBhbmQgZGVkaWNhdGlvbiB0aGV5IHB1dCBpbiB0 aGlzIHBhc3Qgc2Vhc29uLiBXaXRoIHRoYXQgYmVpbmcgc2FpZCwgSSBoYXZl IGRlY2lkZWQgdG8gZW50ZXIgdGhlIHRyYW5zZmVyIHBvcnRhbCBmb3IgbXkg ZmluYWwgeWVhciBvZiBlbGlnaWJpbGl0eS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NENEw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTRDRMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hhZWwgTyYj Mzk7U2hhdWdobmVzc3kgKEBtaWtlb3NoMjMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWlrZW9zaDIzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI5OTA3NTY0MDQzODEz MjAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI5LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Wednesday morning also saw redshirt senior punter Michael O'Shaughnessy enter the the transfer portal. O'Shaughnessy entered the 2023 season in a competition with Ryan Eckley for the starting punter role. He came to East Lansing this season as a graduate transfer from Ohio State. O'Shaughnessy totaled 14 punts this season with an average of 40.1 yards per attempt, one touchback and four downed punts inside the 20-yard line. Eckley, who was named as a second-team All-Big Ten selection on Tuesday, was the Spartans' primary punter with 56 attempts and an average of 46.7 yards per punt. This post will be updated if more players announce plans to enter the portal on Wednesday. To view the full transfer portal tracker, click here.