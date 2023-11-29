More Michigan State players plan to enter transfer portal (Nov. 29)
In what will become a popular refrain around these parts over the next week-plus, several Michigan State football players have already declared their plans to enter the transfer portal (or have already entered if they are graduate transfers.
Derrick Harmon, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle from Detroit. tweeted his intentions to enter the portal on Wednesday morning.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Harmon has appeared in all 12 games in each of the past two seasons, being a consistent plug in the middle of the defensive line next to Simeon Barrow Jr.
This past season saw Harmon double his solo tackles from eight in 2022 to 16 in 2023. He recorded 40 tackles on the season, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Harmon also had a forced fumble against Minnesota.
In 28 career games as a Spartan, Harmon amassed 71 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had two passes defended, the aforementioned forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Harmon will have two years of eligibility remaining and had offers from Purdue, Ole Miss, Central Michigan and others coming out of Loyola among other offers.
Wednesday morning also saw redshirt senior punter Michael O'Shaughnessy enter the the transfer portal.
O'Shaughnessy entered the 2023 season in a competition with Ryan Eckley for the starting punter role. He came to East Lansing this season as a graduate transfer from Ohio State.
O'Shaughnessy totaled 14 punts this season with an average of 40.1 yards per attempt, one touchback and four downed punts inside the 20-yard line. Eckley, who was named as a second-team All-Big Ten selection on Tuesday, was the Spartans' primary punter with 56 attempts and an average of 46.7 yards per punt.
This post will be updated if more players announce plans to enter the portal on Wednesday. To view the full transfer portal tracker, click here.
