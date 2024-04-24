Michigan State has lost more players to the transfer portal, including rush end Bai Jobe, preferred walk-on offensive tackle Andy Hartman and kickers Stephen Rusnak and Yousef Obeid. A Michigan State spokesperson confirmed the entries of Jobe, Hartman and Rusnak with Spartans Illustrated on Wednesday. Obeid took to social media to announced his entry into the transfer portal. With Jobe, Hartman, Rusnak and Obeid entering the transfer portal, there are now 16 players from Michigan State’s spring roster who have entered the transfer portal.

Jobe arrived in East Lansing in January 2023 to participate in spring practice as an early enrollee. In the 2023 season, he played in one game and preserved his redshirt season. Jobe totaled two tackles and 11 defensive snaps played in his one game that season, which was against Washington. This spring, Jobe was practicing with the rush ends coached by Chad Wilt. Other rush ends on Michigan State’s roster include Khris Bogle, Jalen Thompson and more.

Coming out of high school, Jobe was a four-star prospect by Rivals. The Norman, Oklahoma native visited Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt before committing to Michigan State in July 2022. Jobe will have all four years of college eligibility remaining.

Hartman spent two seasons with the Spartans thus far. In 2022, he did not see any game action and he redshirted as a true freshman. As a redshirt freshman last fall, he also did not see the field. The 6-foot-6, 272-pound Hartman was named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team.



The Grand Blanc native had offers out of high school from Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Morehead State. Hartman committed to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on in December 2021.

Rusnak has spent a total of three seasons with the Spartans. As a true freshman in 2021, he played in the final five games of the season, filling in for Matt Coghlin. Rusnak went 0-for-1 on field goal attempts and 4-for-5 on extra point attempts during that campaign. He also had 21 kickoffs, with four of them resulting in touchbacks. He averaged 54.3 yards per kickoff. He followed that up by appearing in two games in the 2022 season, thus preserving his redshirt. Rusnak made his only point-after-touchdown of the season against Penn State and he tried an onside kick at Washington. In 2023, he also appeared in two games. He attempted three extra points, all makes, and he had three kickoffs for an average of 65 yards per kickoff, with two touchbacks. Rusnak will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

Obeid has spent one season with the Spartans. He did not see any game action and redshirted.

In high school, the Dearborn native received interest from schools like Michigan, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Wisconsin. Obeid committed to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on in February 2023. Obeid will have four years of college eligibility remaining. To keep up with all of Michigan State’s transfer portal activity, please visit the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.