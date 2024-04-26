Michigan State WR Antonio Gates Jr. withdraws from transfer portal
Michigan State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. has withdrawn from the transfer portal just a few days after entering it, a spokesperson for the football program has confirmed to Spartans Illustrated.
Gates opted to enter the transfer portal on Monday, but instead will choose to return to the Spartans for the 2024 season.
Gates recorded five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown last season. His biggest play of the season was a 45-yard touchdown reception against Richmond on Sept. 9.
He appeared in all 12 games for the Spartans in 2023, and played a total of 175 snaps on offense and 26 snaps on special teams in 2023.
As a true freshman in 2022, Gates redshirted and did not see game action.
A high-three-star prospect out of Fordson High School in Dearborn, Gates signed with the Spartans as part of the 2022 recruiting class. He picked Michigan State over offers from Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh and others.
Gates is the son of former NFL All-Pro and likely future Hall-of-Famer Antonio Gates Sr.
Notably, Gates' position coach and primary recruiter coming out of high school, Courtney Hawkins, was the only member of the previous Michigan State coaching staff to be retained by head coach Jonathan Smith this offseason.
He'll rejoin a Michigan State wide receivers room that features redshirt seniors Alante Brown and Montorie Foster Jr., as well as names such as redshirt sophomore Jaron Glover, redshirt freshman Jaelen Smith, redshirt freshman Aziah Johnson and true freshman Nick Marsh.
