Gates and Brown are the fifth and sixth players on Michigan State’s spring roster to enter the transfer portal. Gates redshirted in his first season with the Spartans after not seeing any game action, but played in all 12 games in the 2023 campaign. He totaled five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown in those 12 games.

Gates played a total of 175 snaps on offense and 26 snaps on special teams in 2023. His lone touchdown catch was against Richmond. It went for 45 yards and it was the longest scoring pass play of the entire season for Michigan State. Gates is the first Michigan State wide receiver in the spring window to enter the transfer portal. He is the son of former NFL tight end and eight-time Pro Bowler Antonio Gates. Gates Jr. was a former three-star prospect out of Dearborn. He had other offers from Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh and many others.

Brown played in seven games in his one season with Michigan State. He saw the field for 24 defensive snaps and 27 special teams snaps. Brown finished the 2023 campaign with three tackles. He had a season-high of two tackles against Washington. The Los Angeles native was a three-star prospect out of high school. Brown had other offers from Arizona, BYU, Colorado State, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State and Washington out of high school. Brown joins cornerbacks Eddie Pleasant III and Marqui Lowery Jr. as members of the Spartan secondary to enter the transfer portal in the spring window. To keep up with all Michigan State transfer portal activity, click here.