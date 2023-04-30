Thorne is entering the portal as a graduate transfer, having studied communications at MSU. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. According to AuburnSports.com , Thorne will be a top portal target for Auburn. This is not the first Spartans Illustrated has heard about the Eagles’ interest in Thorne.

In 29 career games at Michigan State, Thorne threw 49 touchdown passes on 524-of-860 (.609) passing for 6,494 yards and 24 interceptions. He also had 26 starts with a 16-10 record.

Spartans Illustrated has confirmed that Michigan State's starting quarterback for the past two seasons, Payton Thorne, has entered the transfer portal. While Michigan State rotates captains each week under head coach Mel Tucker , Thorne was considered as a two-time season-long team captain (2021 and 2022).

Thorne arrived at Michigan State in the fall of 2019 from Naperville, Illinois as a three-star pro style quarterback who switched his commitment from Western Michigan to the Spartans. After redshirting his freshman season, Thorne worked his way into the rotation in 2020, playing in four games and earning the starting job for the season finale at Penn State.

Entering the 2021 season, Thorne secured the starting job under center for MSU and went on to a record setting 11-2 campaign. Thorne's 27 touchdown passes set the MSU single-season record, besting Kirk Cousins' 25 in 2011. He also ranked third in total offense (3,414 yards), third in passing yard (3,233) and third in passing yards per game (248.7).

Overall, Thorne was 234-of-288 passing (.603) for a total of 3,233 yards with 27 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions in 2021. He also scored four touchdowns on the ground rushing, and had 181 net rushing yards on 82 attempts. Thorne earned All-Big Ten honorable mention by both media and coaches on the season.

Thorne's 2022 campaign was much more of a struggle. Battling injuries throughout much of the season, Thorne led the Spartan offense with 242-of-387 passing (.625) for 2,679 yards and 19 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. MSU limped to a 5-7 finish, missing a bowl game after winning a New Year's Six bowl the previous year.

After the struggles in the 2022 season, the quarterback competition was a more open one for the starting role during the 2023 spring practices than it was a year ago. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson told media that Thorne was getting equal reps against redshirt junior Noah Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Houser.

Thorne himself told media that he was "embracing the quarterback competition" and that he finds competition healthy for everyone. The end of spring practices endeed with the "Spartan Football Kickoff" which was more an open practice than a scrimmage. Thorne performed well, but so did his competition as Chase Glasser broke down the film post-practice.

The second transfer portal window opened on April 15 and ends today, April 30. The first window was a 45-day period that started on Dec. 5, 2022, the day after the four College Football Playoff teams were selected, and ran through Jan. 18, 2023.

Thorne is the 18th transfer portal departure for the Spartans since the 2022 season began. To keep up with all of MSU's transfer portal activity, check out the Spartans Illustrated transfer tracker.