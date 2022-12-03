The transfer portal window officially opens on Dec. 5 (and remains open until Jan. 18, 2023, before another window opens from May 1-May 15). Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been active in the transfer portal in past seasons as he has acquired players like running back Kenneth Walker III, edge rusher/linebacker Jacoby Windmon and many others.

In the previous transfer portal cycle, Michigan State acquired 10 players. With acquisitions come departures as well. The Spartans lost a total of 22 players in the last cycle to the portal. Expect to see Tucker heavily involved in the portal this offseason, and for Michigan State to have plenty of players both coming and going.

Keep up with all the latest Michigan State transfer portal news here: