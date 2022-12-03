Michigan State Football 2022-2023 Transfer Portal Tracker
The transfer portal window officially opens on Dec. 5 (and remains open until Jan. 18, 2023, before another window opens from May 1-May 15). Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been active in the transfer portal in past seasons as he has acquired players like running back Kenneth Walker III, edge rusher/linebacker Jacoby Windmon and many others.
In the previous transfer portal cycle, Michigan State acquired 10 players. With acquisitions come departures as well. The Spartans lost a total of 22 players in the last cycle to the portal. Expect to see Tucker heavily involved in the portal this offseason, and for Michigan State to have plenty of players both coming and going.
Keep up with all the latest Michigan State transfer portal news here:
Transfer Portal Departures (2):
-Wide receiver, Terry Lockett – career stats: 15 games played, four receptions, 22 receiving yards. It was reported on Oct. 8 that Lockett left the program. On Nov. 3, Lockett announced via social media that he intends to enter the transfer portal.
-Kicker, Jack Stone – career stats: 12 games played, 2-for-4 field goals, 15-for-16 on extra points, three tackles. Stone announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 28
Transfer Portal Acquisitions (1):
Edge rusher, Ken Talley, Penn State – career stats: no recorded stats. Talley committed to Michigan State on Sept. 7. He actually joined the team in 2022, but did not appear in a game and (likely) redshirted in his true freshman season. Talley was a four-star prospect out of high school and has four years of eligibility remaining.
NFL Draft Entries (5)
Additionally, several Michigan State players have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft thus far, including some with college eligibility remaining. This section will be updated as more players announce their decisions.
-Wide receiver Jayden Reed
-Tight end Daniel Barker
-Defensive tackle Jacob Slade
-Safety Kendell Brooks
-Cornerback Ronald Williams.
This post will be constantly updated as more news comes out.