Less than 48 hours after entering the transfer portal, Michigan State junior cornerback Charles Brantley has withdrawn his name from consideration, a program spokesperson confirms to Spartans Illustrated.

Late on Sunday night — the final day to enter the transfer portal for this past window — Brantley decided to enter his name in the portal. MSU also saw three other players do so on Sunday: redshirt senior quarterback Payton Thorne, junior wide receiver Keon Coleman and redshirt freshman quarterback Christian Banks (who walked on to the team as a running back in 2022).

Shortly after entering the portal, Brantley posted offers on his Twitter account from Colorado and Oklahoma.

Now it appears Brantley will return to the Spartans for the 2023 season. The depth and experience in Michigan State's secondary for the 2023 campaign was already a concern for many fans and pundits, so getting back Brantley — who has played in 19 career games with 12 starts — should be considered a positive for the program.

Last season, Brantley amassed 48 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and seven pass deflections. He played 694 defensive snaps.

Throughout his career as a Spartan, Brantley has recorded 66 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and 12 passes defended. He is a two-year letterwinner.

Brantley did not participate in the "Spartan Football Kickoff" event on April 15, but was in uniform and on the sideline for the spring "game."

