Coleman was largely expected to assume the role of No. 1 wide receiver for MSU's offense in 2023, following the departure of Jayden Reed to the NFL. Reed was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

When asked about those high expectations for 2023, Coleman was just focused on being the best version of himself he could be.

“Be the best Keon Coleman I can be,” Coleman said when asked how he can take his game to another level in 2023. “And just do the normal things I always do, make plays and help my team win. So that's about it.”

In 2022, Coleman led Michigan State in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and touchdown catches (seven).

In 22 career games, Coleman has recorded 65 receptions for 848 yards (13.0 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns.

The Opelousas, Louisiana native signed with Michigan State as part of the Spartans' 2021 recruiting class. He was originally committed to Kansas before decommitting there and eventually flipping his decision to MSU in February of 2021.

Coleman also spent time with the Michigan State men's basketball team during the 2021-2022 season. He played a total of 10 minutes that season and scored five points, while shooting 40% from the field.