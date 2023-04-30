Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman enters transfer portal
Michigan State junior wide receiver Keon Coleman has entered the transfer portal, a program spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.
Coleman was largely expected to assume the role of No. 1 wide receiver for MSU's offense in 2023, following the departure of Jayden Reed to the NFL. Reed was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
When asked about those high expectations for 2023, Coleman was just focused on being the best version of himself he could be.
“Be the best Keon Coleman I can be,” Coleman said when asked how he can take his game to another level in 2023. “And just do the normal things I always do, make plays and help my team win. So that's about it.”
In 2022, Coleman led Michigan State in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and touchdown catches (seven).
In 22 career games, Coleman has recorded 65 receptions for 848 yards (13.0 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns.
The Opelousas, Louisiana native signed with Michigan State as part of the Spartans' 2021 recruiting class. He was originally committed to Kansas before decommitting there and eventually flipping his decision to MSU in February of 2021.
Coleman also spent time with the Michigan State men's basketball team during the 2021-2022 season. He played a total of 10 minutes that season and scored five points, while shooting 40% from the field.
Also on Sunday, redshirt senior quarterback, and two-year starter, Payton Thorne entered the transfer portal.
Keep in mind, just because a player enters the transfer portal, it does not necessarily mean that player leaving the program.
If Coleman were to depart, Michigan State's wide receivers room would consist of redshirt senior Tre Mosley, redshirt junior Christian Fitzpatrick, senior Montorie Foster Jr., sophomore Tyrell Henry, redshirt freshman Antonio Gates Jr., redshirt freshman Jaron Glover and others.
The Spartans could opt to add another wide receiver through the transfer portal as well.
The second transfer portal window opened on April 15 and ends today, April 30. The first window was a 45-day period that started on Dec. 5, 2022, the day after the four College Football Playoff teams were selected, and ran through Jan. 18, 2023.
This makes 19 players who have transferred out of Michigan State since the 2022 season began. To keep up with all of MSU's transfer portal activity, check out the Spartans Illustrated transfer portal tracker.