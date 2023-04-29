On Friday, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round (No. 50 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the first Spartan selected in this year’s draft. He also happened to be celebrating his 23rd birthday on that day, April 28, so he could not have asked for a better gift. “My girlfriend gave me some glasses, I got an Apple Watch (for my birthday), but nothing tops this one,” Reed said in a Zoom call shortly after being drafted. “This is all I could ever ask for, this is all I ever wanted forever in my life. So this is a blessing.”

What it means to Reed to be drafted

Reed is incredibly excited to be a Packer. He joins an offense that features fellow young wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, along with quarterback Jordan Love and running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Green Bay recently traded longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. He is entering a situation where he may be able to earn immediate playing time on offense and on special teams in Green Bay, and is looking forward to the opportunity. “I mean, it's exciting,” Reed said about being drafted by Green Bay. “It's just a blessing, being a part of the Packers. I’m just coming in to add value where I can, whether it's special teams, as a receiver inside, outside. I’m just here to display my talent and do the best I can for the team.” When the call from the Packers came in, he almost didn’t answer because of what the caller ID said. “It really did not hit me until I really arrived at my draft party with my family around,” Reed said when asked how it felt to get drafted. “Just waiting, the nerves were going for sure. When that call came, it was through a ‘scam-likely’ number. “I was like, ‘Man, should I answer this?’ I answered it and (it was) the best phone call I ever received.” Reed lost his father, Sabian Reed, when he was just 15 years old. He was surrounded by family when he received the phone call from Green Bay, and had his father on his mind. “It was a surreal moment,” Reed said about being drafted. “I was just thinking about my Dad. His mom sitting beside me. His sister sitting beside me. My Mom sitting beside me. It took a long time for me to process it. I couldn’t believe it. I am still processing it at this moment. It’s really just a blessing to be here and have this opportunity. I’m blessed and I’m highly thankful and grateful for everything that it took to get here.”

Reed’s versatility and skill set led him to the Packers

As for what he brings to Green Bay, Reed is looking forward to becoming a “cheesehead” and bringing a versatile skill set to the legendary Lambeau field. He just wants to help the franchise win in any way he can. “I’m just excited to add value where I can to help the team win,” Reed said. “That's my main goal – personal goal and everything … I'm excited to be a cheesehead, and it's a blessing.” Indeed, Reed offers the Packers a variety of skills and he can be used in multiple ways. Whether that be as a slot wide receiver, outside wide receiver, punt returner, kickoff returner, gunner on special teams or elsewhere, the Naperville, Illinois native can do it all. “Just watch the tape and you’re going to get more than that,” Reed said about what he can do on the field. “I’m working very hard to just improve all the points of my game that I need to improve. I’m a big-play guy, so I make contested catches in big-time moments and I’m looking forward to add that to the National Football League.” Although picking up Green Bay’s playbook or learning multiple positions at once could be challenging for any rookie, Reed believes he excels in that aspect. “Typically, I find myself learning the playbook pretty fast, and to do that, you can play fast,” Reed said. “Just understand the game, understand the playbook and everything. Just being a student of the game – that will help me all around.” Growing up and early in his college career, Reed was used primarily as a slot wide receiver. However, after transferring to Michigan State and sitting out the 2019 season due to NCAA rules at the time, Reed transitioned to more of a role as an outside receiver in East Lansing. Having the experience at both spots will pay dividends for his NFL career. “So, originally, I played slot pretty much all my career,” Reed said. “I love the slot, I love space, attacking guys in open space, stepping on their toes and stuff like that. And then they transitioned me to outside (at Michigan State). I felt comfortability on the outside as well. I'm just blessed to be able to do both. I got the feel for both of them and I'm comfortable whether it’s inside or outside.” Reed feels like he can thrive in either spot, but can be especially dangerous in the slot due to his quickness and ability to get open, particularly against man coverage. “I really just like attacking guys in man coverage,” Reed said about the slot position. “When guys are in man coverage, they’re on their heels, I attack them … that’s how I create separation. It's just much easier, playing in the slot and running guys down and stepping on their heels, and (as a) guy with speed, it's kind of unmatched.”

Of course, Reed was also a dynamic special teams player while at Michigan State. He returned two punts for touchdowns during the 2021 season, and would have had more in the 2022 season if not for penalties calling the plays back. Reed looks forward to showing off his prowess as a returner at the NFL level as well. “That’s one of my favorite things to do,” Reed said about returning punts. “You guys will be excited to see me back there. That’s what I do right there. That’s what helps me, that’s what adds value to my game. Just get ready to see a lot of that. Just get ready to see a lot of house calls.” Interestingly, Reed said he had two Zoom calls with the Packers after Michigan State’s pro day, but he didn’t have any “formal meetings” with the team leading up to the draft. When asked what he was told Green Bay liked about him, he noted his versatility and overall game. “Really, just my versatility, my mindset,” Reed said about what the Packers like about him. “They showed me a few clips of me at the (NFL) Combine, catching the ball and finishing through. That’s what separated me and that’s what they’re gonna get.” At 5-foot-11, and now up to 195 pounds, Reed isn’t the biggest receiver in the NFL, but that doesn’t deter him. He will contribute on the field in any way possible and use his talent to his advantage. “The name of the game is football,” Reed said. “It's football. I'm a football player. I'm not just a receiver. I can do a number of things on the football field. I could play outside, inside, I could return kicks, I could be running down (the field) on gunner. That's where I have value at. I can do so many different things to help the team win. When you're multi-dimensional, that definitely just adds value instantly.”

Michigan State teammates support of Reed

Reed noted that Michigan State redshirt senior quarterback Payton Thorne was with him at his draft party, while former Spartans and current NFL players Kennenth Walker III (now a running back for the Seattle Seahawks) and Jalen Nailor (now a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings) sent him text messages. He mentioned he’s gotten a lot of support from the program and his former teammates throughout the process. Reed also praised his connection and chemistry with Thorne, and said that helped get him to the NFL. Of course, Reed and Thorne have been playing together since middle school. When asked about his most memorable moments of his Michigan State career, Reed mentioned that the 2021 Peach Bowl victory over Pittsburgh, and going 11-2 that season was perhaps what stands out the most. Additionally, the wide receiver noted that “being mentally strong” is very important to him and everything starts there, but he also puts an emphasis on the weight room and getting physically stronger. Reed, who came to college at just 160 pounds and is now up to the aforementioned 195 pounds, put the work into Michigan State’s strength and conditioning program. “I bring energy in the weight room,” Reed said. “I take pride in that. Being a smaller guy, I have to work.” Following Nailor in 2022, this is the second consecutive year that Michigan State had has a wide receiver selected in the NFL Draft.

Fulfilling a childhood dream

Overall, Reed was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play for Green Bay and achieve his goal of reaching the NFL. All Reed was hoping for was a chance. He ended up getting selected in the draft perhaps slightly earlier than most pundits expected, and he will have that coveted opportunity to prove what he can do at the highest level of competition. “That’s all I could ever ask for is the opportunity to fulfill my dream and try to reach my highest potential,” Reed said. Growing up in the Chicago area, it is no surprise that Reed was raised as a Chicago Bears fan. However, that goes out the window now that he has been drafted by the Bears’ rival. He’s all in on the Packers. “I grew up a Bears fan,” Reed said. “I’m from Chicago, that’s all I really knew. I’m a cheesehead now. I’m ready to work. I’m ready to put in whatever work it takes to beat any team down, including the Bears.”