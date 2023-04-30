Michigan State saw a third starter from the 2022 season enter the transfer portal on Sunday as junior cornerback Charles Brantley joins quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman .

Brantley was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting cycle out of Venice (Florida). He committed to the Spartans rather early in his recruitment over offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia and Washington State, among others.

Over his first two seasons with the Spartans, Brantley played in 19 games, including 11 of the 12 this past fall. In 2022, he recorded 48 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and seven pass deflections. All in all, he took nearly 700 snaps this past season, the fourth-most out of all Spartans' defenders.

In the aforementioned 19 career games played, Brantley amassed 66 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and 12 passes defended.

Brantley was on the sideline and in uniform for the "Spartan Football Kickoff" event on April 15, but did not participate.

This makes 21 players who have transferred out of Michigan State since the 2022 season began. To keep up with all of MSU's transfer portal activity, check out the Spartans Illustrated transfer portal tracker.

The second transfer portal window opened on April 15 and ends today, April 30. The first window was a 45-day period that started on Dec. 5, 2022, the day after the four College Football Playoff teams were selected, and ran through Jan. 18, 2023.