Michigan State continues to add to its roster via the transfer portal. Connecticut transfer running back Nathan Carter has committed to the Spartans, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Carter, who just finished his sophomore season with the Huskies, visited Michigan State this weekend, Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. He will have up to three years of eligibility remaining.

Carter, listed at 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds, played in five games for UConn in 2022. He rushed 65 times for 405 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown. Carter also recorded five catches for 39 yards.

In 17 career games with the Huskies, Carter carried the ball 190 times for 983 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, while adding 24 receptions for 166 yards.

He was also named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.