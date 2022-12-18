UConn transfer running back Nathan Carter commits to Michigan State
Michigan State continues to add to its roster via the transfer portal. Connecticut transfer running back Nathan Carter has committed to the Spartans, he announced Sunday on Twitter.
Carter, who just finished his sophomore season with the Huskies, visited Michigan State this weekend, Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. He will have up to three years of eligibility remaining.
Carter, listed at 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds, played in five games for UConn in 2022. He rushed 65 times for 405 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown. Carter also recorded five catches for 39 yards.
In 17 career games with the Huskies, Carter carried the ball 190 times for 983 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, while adding 24 receptions for 166 yards.
He was also named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.
He joins a backfield in 2023 that will include Jalen Berger, Jaelon Barbarin, Jordon Simmons and Davion Primm (who also experimented at the defensive back position). Meanwhile, Harold Joiner III and Elijah Collins could return for MSU as well as both players have remaining eligibility left, but have not publicly announced decisions.
Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard, who transferred in from Colorado in 2022, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Carter is the sixth transfer player to commit to MSU since the transfer portal window opened on Dec. 5. He is the first running back that the Spartans have gained through the portal, but it is possible that the program could still add another transfer tailback.
Track all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity here.