Michigan State is adding more speed and talent to its 2023 recruiting class as three-star athlete Jaelon Barbarin announced his verbal commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday. He comes out of Chaminade College Preparatory in West Hills, California. Barbarin, who is being recruited as a running back by Michigan State, ranks as the No. 81 player in the state of California, according to Rivals.

“I chose Michigan State because I feel like they provided me the best opportunity to become a better football player and a better man overall,” Barbarin told Spartans Illustrated about his commitment.