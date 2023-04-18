Fay originally came to MSU as a three-star quarterback in the Spartans' 2021 recruiting class. After spending his first year on campus in the quarterbacks room, he was later moved to the defensive side of the ball as a safety and then eventually to tight end during the 2022 season.

In two seasons in East Lansing, Fay did not see game action. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 and did not get on the field after making multiple position changes as a redshirt freshman in 2022.

Fay was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree for the 2022 season.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Fay played high school football at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas. Fay suffered a torn labrum injury

In addition to Michigan State, Fay had scholarship offers out of high school from Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and several others. Fay was also head coach Mel Tucker's first quarterback signee at MSU.

It will be interesting to see if Fay pursues the quarterback position at his next school, or sticks with tight end. With that said, just because a player enters the portal does not guarantee that player is leaving.

The second transfer portal window opened on April 15 and closes April 30. The first window was a 45-day period that started on Dec. 5, 2022, the day after the four College Football Playoff teams were selected, and ran through Jan. 18, 2023.

Fay is the 16th transfer portal departure for the Spartans since the 2022 season began. To keep up with all of MSU's transfer portal activity, check out the Spartans Illustrated transfer tracker.

Fay would later confirm the news himself.