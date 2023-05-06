Michigan State has added to its defensive secondary. The Spartans received a commitment from TCU transfer cornerback Kee'yon Stewart on Saturday evening.

"I chose Michigan State because when I first talked to them, they were honest from the start, they didn’t sugarcoat anything," Stewart told Spartans Illustrated. "Also, when I stepped foot on campus, it was so much love they made it feel like I was home. The whole staff is genuine and I couldn’t pass it."

Stewart took a visit to Michigan State's campus on Friday and left on Saturday morning.

Stewart is from Houston, Texas and is listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds. He spent four seasons at TCU. He had a promising start to his TCU career as he started six games in 2019 as a true freshman. Stewart was the first true freshman starter for TCU at cornerback since 2015. He had his best season statistically in 2019 as well (18 tackles and four passes defended).

In the shortened 2020 season, Stewart played in five games before suffering a season-ending injury. He totaled nine tackles, one sack and one pass defended in those five games.

Stewart redshirted in the 2021 season after only playing in three games. He missed the opening eight games of the season due to an offseason knee injury. He entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season but decided to return to Fort Worth to play for first-year head coach Sonny Dykes.

Stewart appeared in 13 of TCU’s 15 games in the Horned Frogs historic 2022 season. TCU appeared in the Big 12 Championship Game, won the Fiesta Bowl and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Stewart gathered 14 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble last season. He entered the transfer portal for the second time in his college career in January.

After allowing 238 passing yards per game last season, MSU head coach Mel Tucker has made it a priority to add players to the secondary from the transfer portal. Tucker also added Cincinnati transfer safety Armorion Smith this spring.

Stewart is the 16th player to transfer to MSU since the end of the 2022 season.

To keep up with all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity, click here.