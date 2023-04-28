Cincinnati S Armorion Smith set to return home, play for the Spartans
Former Cincinnati safety Armorion Smith is returning home to Michigan and will play the next portion of his collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans, he announced on Twitter, Friday night.
Smith's decision just comes a little over a week after he originally entered the transfer portal. After redshirting as a true freshman, Smith this past season, played in 12 games for the Cincinnati Bearcats, recording 20 tackles and one interception.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety split his time with the Bearcats between special teams and safety where he recorded 85 of his 146 total defensive snaps last year. He also played 34 snaps as a box safety and 26 as a slot cornerback according to Pro Football Focus. Bringing that versatility with him to East Lansing will be a much-appreciated asset for the Spartans secondary.
Smith was a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of River Rouge (MI) and was considered the 26th-best player in the state. He originally committed to the Bearcats in April of 2020 over 15 other scholarship offers which included Iowa State, Syracuse, and the Spartans.
The River Rouge native becomes the 12th player since the end of the regular season to transfer into the Michigan State program joining defensive linemen Jarrett Jackson, Dre Butler, Tunmise Adeleye, tight ends Ademola Faleye, Jaylan Franklin, and Tyneil Hooper, kicker Jack Stone, running backs Nathan Carter and Jaren Mangham, cornerback Semar Melvin, linebacker Aaron Alexander, and long snapper Mason Arnold.