Former Cincinnati safety Armorion Smith is returning home to Michigan and will play the next portion of his collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans, he announced on Twitter, Friday night.

Smith's decision just comes a little over a week after he originally entered the transfer portal. After redshirting as a true freshman, Smith this past season, played in 12 games for the Cincinnati Bearcats, recording 20 tackles and one interception.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety split his time with the Bearcats between special teams and safety where he recorded 85 of his 146 total defensive snaps last year. He also played 34 snaps as a box safety and 26 as a slot cornerback according to Pro Football Focus. Bringing that versatility with him to East Lansing will be a much-appreciated asset for the Spartans secondary.