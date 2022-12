Michigan State has added kicker Jonathan Kim from the transfer portal. Kim played at North Carolina for four seasons before deciding to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30.

Kim was a kickoff specialist at North Carolina. He only attempted one field goal, which was missed, and three extra points, which were all made, while with the Tar Heels. He also attempted 237 kickoffs with 188 of those going for touchbacks in his four seasons in Chapel Hill.

The Spartans are in need of added depth at the kicker position. Freshman Jack Stone entered the transfer portal back in November, which leaves Kim, Ben Patton, who just completed his redshirt junior season, and Stephen Rusnak, who just completed his sophomore season, for the 2023 campaign.