MSU baseball's season comes to an end with a 4-2 loss to Oregon

Michigan State baseball played its second and final Big Ten Tournament pool game in Omaha on Tuesday night. The 12th-seeded Spartans faced off against the No. 1-seeded Oregon Ducks in their fourth meeting of the season. The Ducks defeated the Spartans 4-2 as MSU’s 2025 season came to a close. MSU started strong as sophomore infielder Ryan McKay recorded a leadoff double, which allowed MSU to take the 1-0 lead courtesy of an RBI flyout by redshirt senior infielder Sam Busch in the first inning.

The Ducks quickly responded with an RBI double by junior catcher Anson Aroz to give Oregon a 2-1 lead after one inning. It was a pitching battle for the next five innings, as both teams were able to hold potential runs off the scoreboard. Runners in scoring position proved to be a crucial factor in the game as the Spartans went 0 for 10 and the Ducks went 3 for 14. Sophomore outfielder Parker Picot led off the seventh inning with a triple for the Spartans. MSU tied the game at two on a fielder’s choice on senior outfielder JT Sokolove’s hit later in the inning.

Just like in the first inning, though, the Ducks had an immediate response, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 4-2 lead. Junior infielder Drew Smith recorded a single that drove in a run, and Aroz came through again for the Ducks, recording his third RBI of the game. The Ducks seventh-inning spark would be enough for the win. Oregon will take on the No. 8-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers at 7 p.m. tomorrow in the final Pool A game with the winner advancing to Saturday’s semifinal game against the Pool D winner, the No. 9-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions.

Oregon sophomore left-handed pitcher Santiago Garcia earned his third win of the season and remained undefeated, recording one strikeout. Junior left-handed pitcher Ian Umlandt also had a strong pitching performance for the Ducks, recording five strikeouts in six innings pitched. The Spartans were led by Sam Busch in the loss. Busch recorded an RBI, going one for three in at-bats. Five different pitchers appeared on the mound in the game for the Spartans. Graduate right-handed pitcher Tyler Horvath fought hard in the pitching loss, recording three strikeouts while allowing two hits and two runs. The Spartans finish the 2025 season with a 28-27 overall record and a 13-19 record against Big Ten opponents.