2026 legacy LB Adam Shaw previews upcoming official visit to Michigan State

Michigan State offered a scholarship to double legacy 2026 linebacker prospect Adam Shaw on May 22, and it did not take the Pascack Valley High School (Hillsdale, New Jersey) standout athlete very long to schedule an official visit.

Shaw, who has deep family ties to MSU, will take an official visit with the Spartans during the weekend of June 13 through June 15. He also has an official visit scheduled with Rutgers (May 30 through June 1) and Pittsburgh (June 6 through June 8).

While Shaw and his family are extremely knowledgeable about the university already, he is looking forward to finding out more about the Michigan State football program under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and the rest of the staff.

Spartans Illustrated spoke to Shaw to get his thoughts on the MSU offer, preview his official visit and update where his recruitment stands overall.

"As you can imagine, I was super excited," Shaw said about receiving an offer from MSU. "I've been trying to get on their radar for a while."