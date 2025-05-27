Locked On Spartans: MSU set to be the Big Ten's most improved team in 2025?

Can the Michigan State football team become the Big Ten's most improved squad in 2025? With experienced newcomers on the offensive line and the return of quarterback Aidan Chiles, the Spartans are poised for a potential breakthrough this season.

Explore the latest on Michigan State's football program, including the impact of recent recruiting violations under former coach Mel Tucker. Discover how current head coach Jonathan Smith and quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer aim to revitalize the offense.

The episode also highlights upcoming recruiting visits and former head coach Mark Dantonio's impressive legacy, as ranked by The Athletic.