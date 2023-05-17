Stewart originally committed to the Spartans on May 6 , one day after he took a visit to East Lansing. He announced on Wednesday, via social media, that he is now committed to the Razorbacks.

Just 11 days after committing to Michigan State , former TCU cornerback Kee’yon Stewart has flipped his transfer portal commitment to Arkansas .

After committing to Michigan State, Stewart noted that the coaching staff was "genuine" and that he "couldn’t pass" up the opportunity to join MSU.

Stewart is originally from Houston, Texas and spent four seasons at TCU. He totaled 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, 10 passes defended and one forced fumble in 30 career games for the Horned Frogs.

With Stewart’s decommitment from MSU, the Spartans now have acquired 16 transfers since the conclusion of the 2022 season. That includes junior college offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock.

Recent transfer portal additions this spring by head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans include Cincinnati safety Armorion Smith and Colorado defensive tackle Jalen Sami.

Stewart was a key addition for a Michigan State secondary that lacks experience and depth. Michigan State may look to add another defensive back or two in the portal ahead of the summer.

At the cornerback and nickel back positions, expect to see a variety of faces competing for playing this season, including Charles Brantley, Dillon Tatum, Caleb Coley, Chester Kimbrough, Marqui Lowery Jr., Angelo Grose, Malcolm Jones, Ade Willie, Justin White, Wisconsin transfer Semar Melvin and others.