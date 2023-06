Michigan State picked up another commit -- its third of the week -- Saturday evening with a verbal commitment from 2023 junior college long snapper Drew Wilson. A native of Redondo Beach, California, Wilson spent the past two seasons playing for Long Beach City College where he saw action in 13 games for the Vikings.

The Spartans recently extended Wilson an offer on June 6. He chose MSU on Saturday evening over offers from Idaho State and Florida A&M.

Wilson early last month attended a Rubio Long Snapping camp in Las Vegas, Nevada where he earned a five-star rating from the long snapping service and was tabbed as the No. 31 prospect in his position for the class thanks to his performance at the camp.

That camp attendance came after seeing action in seven games for the Vikings this past season as a combination linebacker and long snapper. While playing at the JUCO level, Wilson tallied three tackles and two assists alongside one kick return for no yards last season and totals 13 total tackles for his career. He also has one interception his freshman season for 30 yards to cap a 31-17 team win over Allan Hancock.

The long snapper ranking service describes Wilson as having the body of a tight end, he stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 220 pounds, and that he moves as well as one.