Michigan State has landed a commitment from Ohio State transfer long snapper Mason Arnold. Arnold has been at Ohio State for the previous two seasons and started the final six games of the 2022 season for the Buckeyes.

Michigan State had its fair share of problems at long snapper this past season as starter Hank Pepper missed seven games in 2022. The coaching staff is likely adding Arnold as a depth piece in case Pepper still isn't healthy for 2023, but he could also provide competition for Pepper. Head coach Mel Tucker will have a safety blanket to fall back on and not have a repeat of the 2022 season.

Michigan State lost fellow long snapper Michael Donovan to the transfer portal. He eventually ended up committing to Miami (FL).

Arnold is from Tampa, Florida and played his high school football at Carrollwood Day after transferring from Tampa Jesuit. Arnold was also an undefeated state champion in wrestling. He was rated the No. 6 long snapper in the country by Kornblue Kicking in 2021.

He committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on on Feb. 2, 2021. Arnold will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Spartans.

This will go as an under-the-radar addition for Michigan State, but as we all saw this past season, long snappers can be very valuable and a team can never have enough.