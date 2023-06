Michigan State gained yet another commitment on Wednesday, as 2024 three-star cornerback Camren Campbell announced his decision to choose the Spartans.

"I would say it felt the most at home, and I felt I didn't need to see anything else," Campbell told Spartans Illustrated when asked why he committed to Michigan State. "They checked every box that I was looking for, and that visit really sealed the deal. So, definitely, they were the best choice, I believe."

Campbell is the second prospect to announce his commitment to Michigan State on the day, joining fellow three-star defensive back Reggie Powers III. Both players took official visits to East Lansing this past weekend. He noted that he hit it off nicely with Powers while on campus.

On the official visit, Campbell was hosted by Michigan State sixth-year senior defensive back Harold Joiner III. He took the trip with his mother, Teakia, his father, Percy, and little brother, Braylon.

Campbell is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback out of Tampa Bay Tech in Tampa, Florida. He runs a 4.42-second 40-yard dash.

Michigan State was Campbell's first scholarhsip offer. The early relationship with cornerbacks coach Jim Salgado and Harlon Barnett played a factor in his decision.

"(Michigan State) being my first offer (was important)," Campbell said. "Basically, they put me on. They believed in me when nobody else did. That definitely played a factor (in my decision)."

Campbell has built a strong connection with Salgado and Barnett. Those are the coaches he trusts to develop him as a football player and man. They made Campbell a priority, and that meant a lot to him.

"They've been keeping in contact with me almost every day since they offered me, they never stopped," Campbell noted about Salgado and Barnett. "They made sure we built a bond."