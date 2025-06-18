Double legacy LB Adam Shaw details 'special' commitment to Michigan State

Class of 2026 three-star linebacker Adam Shaw and his family were already extremely familiar with Michigan State prior to his commitment to the Spartans on Tuesday.

That is because both of his parents were standout athletes for the Spartans in the 1990s. His father, Scott Shaw, played football for the Spartans and was a first team All-American selection on the offensive line, before going on to play in the NFL. His mother, Angela (DiJames) Shaw starred for the MSU field hockey team as an All-Big Ten honoree, All-Midwest Region selection and team MVP.

Adam Shaw was offered by the Spartans in May, a development he was "super excited about" due to his family connection and the opportunity to play in the Big Ten. He quickly scheduled an official visit to East Lansing for the weekend of June 13 through June 15.

However, the young Shaw first took an official visit to Rutgers during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. By the time he left Piscataway, the Pascack Valley High School (Hillsdale, New Jersey) linebacker was committed to the home-state Scarlet Knights.

That would not be the end of Adam Shaw's recruitment, though. The New Jersey native quickly realized that he rushed his decision and wanted to take more visits to assure he was making the best choice for his future. He decommitted from Rutgers earlier this month and his official visit to MSU was back on.

Following the trip to East Lansing, Adam Shaw and his family were determined to take some time to reflect and look at things analytically before making another decision. Ultimately, Michigan State offered everything he was looking for, and he decided to pledge to the Spartans.

"My recent recruiting trip and subsequent commitment to Michigan State University truly checked off almost all the boxes of what I was looking for in a school," Adam Shaw told Spartans Illustrated. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be a Spartan Dawg!"