Lowery spent three seasons with the Spartans and played in 15 games. He has 30 tackles, three pass break-ups and two tackles for loss in his career as a Spartan. Lowery was primarily a cornerback, and he also spent time on special teams.

He started his career at Louisville where he played in one game and redshirted. Lowery ended up transferring to Michigan State after the shortened 2020 season. He arrived in East Lansing in May 2021.

Lowery’s best season statistically came in 2021 as a redshirt freshman. He played 223 snaps at cornerback and recorded 22 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up in seven games played.

He had less production in 2022 when he played in five games and posted four tackles. Lowery only played eight snaps at cornerback during that campaign.

The Charlotte native followed that up by playing in the first three games of the 2023 season, but he missed the remaining games of the season due to injury. In those three games played, Lowery played 48 snaps at cornerback, and recorded four tackles and two pass break-ups.

Lowery will have two years of eligibility remaining. He is the sixth Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal in the spring window. The others player who have done so thus far include offensive tackle Braden Miller, cornerback Eddie Pleasant III and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow. Linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote and running back Jaelon Barbarin have also entered the portal in the past few days, but neither player was listed on Michigan State’s spring roster.

Michigan State’s cornerback room currently contains key contributors from last season like Chance Rucker and Charles Brantley, alongside names like Ade Willie, Caleb Coley, Justin Denson Jr. and more. Additionally, Dillon Tatum, who started eight games at cornerback in 2023 returns, but he has been working at strong safety throughout the spring.