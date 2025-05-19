MSU women's golf ends season with a top-20 NCAA Championship finish

Michigan State women’s golf wrapped up one of their most successful seasons with an 18th-place finish in the NCAA Championships. The Spartans were just six strokes from advancing to the final round of stroke play and fell just short of the top-15 finish they needed. Despite this, MSU showed resilience in their final round, closing out the season on the par 72 course at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The Spartans went into the third round on Sunday, May 18 in 20th place with a 15-over-par score. After a challenging first nine holes on Sunday, MSU slipped further out of contention, dropping to 23rd place after putting up an 8-over par score and pushing them to be 10 shots away from the cut-off.

The team's competitive spirit came through on the second nine holes as they moved up the scoreboard with seniors Brooke Biermann and Katie Lu on a surge to cut the deficit. Lu and Biermann both had birdies on the first hole, which built momentum for a team run as MSU then played the first six holes of their final nine in 7-under par, placing them just four shots from the cutoff.

The Spartans ended the final nine by posting their best round of the weekend with a scorecard of 3-over par, finishing with 24-over par to end the three rounds. However, it wasn’t enough to crack the top 15, as UCLA and Mississippi State were the last to advance, both tied for 14th at 18-over par.

Stanford dominantly led the field in first place with a 23-under-par score. Northwestern followed behind posting a 8-under par at the end of three rounds and Oregon finished at 2-under in third place. The top five was rounded out by Southern California at an even par and Florida State at 3-over par.