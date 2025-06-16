2026 three-star safety Jordan Vann breaks down commitment to Michigan State

Class of 2026 three-star safety Jordan Vann entered the weekend as a Virginia commit and left the weekend as a Michigan State pledge, as he flipped his commitment to the Spartans on Sunday.

The Middletown, Ohio standout defensive back quietly took an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend (June 13 through June 15). By the time the trip was over, he knew that he had a change of heart.

Vann also took multiple unofficial visits to Michigan State previously.

Vann spoke to Spartans Illustrated to detail his decision to commit to the Spartans.

"I believe MSU recruited me the hardest," Vann said about his flip to MSU. "The program is a family, down-to-earth environment. The coaches had a plan for my development, and (there are) endless resources for me to develop off the field. I saw great energy during spring practice."

Obviously, a lot went into this decision for Vann. He originally committed to the Cavaliers in February and built great bonds with the Virginia staff. Ultimately, though, Vann believes it is best for his future to enroll at Michigan State when the time comes.

"Yes, (it was a difficult decision)," Vann explained about decommitting from Virginia. "UVA didn’t do anything wrong, I just believed that MSU was a better fit for me."