Michigan State baseball to take on Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament Opener

Michigan State's Randy Seymour throws the ball to first base after fielding a ball against Ohio State during the seventh inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

For the first time since the 2023 season, Michigan State baseball will appear in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. The Spartans punched their ticket to the tournament courtesy of a walk-off single by junior infielder Randy Seymour, which lifted MSU to an 11-10 win over Minnesota on Saturday. The Spartans were awarded the final spot, winning the tiebreaker over Northwestern after the Wildcats' 11-1 loss to the No. 14-ranked UCLA Bruins. As the No. 12 seed, the Spartans are in Pool A and will face No. 8-seeded Nebraska in the first of two pool games on Tuesday. Top-seeded Oregon, whom the Spartans hosted in East Lansing for a series May 2-4 when the Ducks were ranked No. 6 nationally, will be MSU’s second opponent on Thursday. The winner of Pool A will advance to the semifinals on Saturday, where that team will match up against the winner of Pool D (USC, Washington, and Penn State).

The Spartans enter the tournament with a 28-25 overall record and a 13-17 record in the Big Ten. The key for the Spartans in this matchup will be their pitching and defensive play. In the series against Minnesota, MSU struggled defensively, giving up 8.3 runs per game. The Spartans also allowed a home run in every game against the Gophers, including four each in games two and three.

Scouting Nebraska