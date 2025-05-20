Michigan State offer 'means a lot' to 2027 four-star EDGE Rashad Streets

Michigan State has been in communication with four-star edge defender Rashad Streets and his coaches at Millbrook Magnet High School (Raleigh, North Carolina) for several months, and it resulted in the Spartans offering Streets on Monday.

Streets currently ranks in the Rivals250, checking in as the No. 145 prospect overall in the 2027 cycle. He also ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 12 EDGE in the class.

MSU safeties coach James Adams was the one who offered Streets after building a strong bond with Streets and the Millbrook staff since arriving in East Lansing earlier this year. Meanwhile, Streets has been been building relationships with Michigan State assistant defensive lie coach Antjuan Simmons, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and others on the staff as well.

Streets also shares a connection to a current Spartan, as Air Force transfer rush end David Santiago also attended Millbrook during his prep days.

"It meant a lot," Streets said about the offer from MSU. "I had been talking with Coach Adams and Coach Simmons, building that relationship for the past few months, so it was really cool for the staff to give me that opportunity. It’s also cool that they have another Millbrook guy on their roster who is an edge rusher, David Santiago."