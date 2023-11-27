Houser will have three years of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible for his new team because this will be his first transfer.

Michigan State redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser intends to enter the transfer portal when the window opens on Dec. 4, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel .

Houser was an Elite 11 finalist before arriving in East Lansing in January 2022. He played in one game in the 2022 season, thus preserving his redshirt season.

In the 2023 season, he took over as Michigan State’s starting quarterback when Noah Kim got benched/injured. Houser started the final seven games of MSU's season and played in 11 games in total.

In total, Houser recorded 1,132 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns this season. Houser completed 58.6% of his passes,, but also threw five interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Houser played 417 total offensive snaps in 2023. In addition to Houser and Kim (312 snaps), true freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt played 45 offensive snaps this season before opting to preserve his redshirt after appearing in four games.

Coming out of high school, Houser was a four-star prospect, according to Rivals. The Anaheim, California native held offers from Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, Iowa, Nevada, Oregon State, San Jose State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State and Yale.

Houser committed to Boise State on April 1, 2021 before dropping his commitment on June 24. He committed to Michigan State just a few days later on June 27.

Update: Houser later announced the news himself on social media.