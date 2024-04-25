Michigan State has added help at defensive tackle. The Spartans have landed the commitment of Stephen F. Austin transfer Brandon Lane . Spartans Illustrated has confirmed Lane's commitment with his agents at A&P Sports Agency.

Lane spent the 2021 season with South Dakota State. He played in just three games and he made one tackle, thus preserving his redshirt.

Ahead of the 2022 season, he transferred to Stephen F. Austin. In his first season with the Lumberjacks, he posted 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack in seven games played.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder saw his production increase this past season. He totaled 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 11 games played.

Lane will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

He enters an interior defensive line that saw two of its best players enter the transfer portal in recent days – Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow Jr. Lane will join names like Maverick Hansen, D’Quan Douse, Alex VanSumeren and more at defensive tackle.

