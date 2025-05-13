Michigan State gets commitment from former Texas Tech DB Devynn Cromwell

Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Devynn Cromwell (22) is honored on senior day before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. (Photo by © Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images)

Once again, Michigan State buffed up its secondary through the transfer portal. This time, the Spartans have added former Texas Tech defensive back Devynn Cromwell, who announced his commitment to MSU on Tuesday. Cromwell’s decision comes in the wake of his official visit to East Lansing, which took place on Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7. MSU also received the commitment of East Carolina transfer defensive back Dontavius Nash last week.

As for Cromwell, the 6-foot, 200-pound safety will have one year of eligibility remaining. Prior to transferring to Texas Tech, Cromwell interestingly played college football in his home country of Canada for the University of Guelph, located in Ontario. Cromwell is a native of Toronto. During his first season of football in the United States, Cromwell was able to instantly become a contributor for the Red Raiders in 2024. He appeared in nine games and started two, making 20 total tackles. According to his Texas Tech bio, the four games he did not appear in were due to injury. In total, Cromwell received 179 defensive snaps last season at TTU, with 103 of those reps coming at free safety, according to Pro Football Focus. Of those 179 snaps, 98 were in pass coverage. Cromwell allowed three catches on eight targets for just 14 yards. He also played 87 special teams snaps. PFF gave Cromwell an overall defensive grade of 62.4 and a coverage grade of 64.1.