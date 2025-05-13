Michigan State gets commitment from former Texas Tech DB Devynn Cromwell

Once again, Michigan State buffed up its secondary through the transfer portal. This time, the Spartans have added former Texas Tech defensive back Devynn Cromwell, who announced his commitment to MSU on Tuesday.
Cromwell’s decision comes in the wake of his official visit to East Lansing, which took place on Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7.
MSU also received the commitment of East Carolina transfer defensive back Dontavius Nash last week.
As for Cromwell, the 6-foot, 200-pound safety will have one year of eligibility remaining. Prior to transferring to Texas Tech, Cromwell interestingly played college football in his home country of Canada for the University of Guelph, located in Ontario. Cromwell is a native of Toronto.
During his first season of football in the United States, Cromwell was able to instantly become a contributor for the Red Raiders in 2024. He appeared in nine games and started two, making 20 total tackles. According to his Texas Tech bio, the four games he did not appear in were due to injury.
In total, Cromwell received 179 defensive snaps last season at TTU, with 103 of those reps coming at free safety, according to Pro Football Focus. Of those 179 snaps, 98 were in pass coverage.
Cromwell allowed three catches on eight targets for just 14 yards. He also played 87 special teams snaps. PFF gave Cromwell an overall defensive grade of 62.4 and a coverage grade of 64.1.
This is also not the first time head coach Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi have looked to Lubbock, Texas for some talent of the portal this spring. Former Red Raider pass rusher Isaac Smith became Michigan State’s first transfer portal addition of the spring when he committed on April 23.
Certainly, this is also not the first instance of MSU bolstering its secondary through the transfer portal this offseason. As mentioned, the Spartans had already added Nash last week, but have also added defensive backs Anthony Pinnace (UTSA) and Tracy Revels (Bowling Green) via the portal from the spring window alone. Back in the winter portal window, Michigan State brought in DBs Joshua Eaton (Texas State), Malcolm Bell (UConn) and NiJhay Burt (Eastern Illinois).
Now, Cromwell, along with Revels and Nash, will join the safeties/nickel backs group that is coached by James Adams. Returning players Nikai Martinez and Malik Spencer are currently expected to be the unit’s two starters. That group of safeties and nickel backs also includes Ade Willie, Khalil Majeed, Justin Denson Jr., Armorion Smith and Aveon Grose, among others. The secondary as a whole is coached by Blue Adams.
Overall, the Spartans have received 25 transfer portal commitments since the 2024 season ended.