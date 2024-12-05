Michigan State Football 2024-2025 Transfer Portal Tracker

After a third consecutive season of missing out on a bowl game, Michigan State will hit the transfer portal to retool the roster.

The NCAA transfer portal, since its inception in 2018, has become a new way of acquiring players in college football. According to rule changes, there are now two transfer portal windows in place. The NCAA also shrinked the total number of days that the transfer portal will be open from 45 days to 30 days.

The first window is a 20-day period after College Football Playoff and bowl game selections are made (this will be Dec. 9 through Dec. 28) and the second window is a 10-day period in the spring (April 16, 2025 through April 25, 2025).

Players are only allowed to enter the portal during these two windows, but can commit to a new school or withdraw their name at any point. Graduate transfers are allowed to enter the portal whenever they want.

In the previous transfer portal cycle, Michigan State added 28 players from the transfer portal and lost 44 players. Some notable players that MSU landed from the portal cycle included quarterback Aidan Chiles, tight end Jack Velling, linebacker Jordan Turner, defensive back Nikai Martinez and more.