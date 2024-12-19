Michigan State lands Florida State DL transfer Grady Kelly

Former Florida State defensive lineman Grady Kelly has committed to transfer to Michigan State , he announced on social media Thursday.

The former Seminole also played at Colorado State and will have one year of eligibility remaining. Kelly visited MSU on Dec. 16 and 17. He announced that he would be leaving FSU on Dec. 13.

This past year, Kelly appeared in all 12 of Florida State’s games, recording 19 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Throughout his four years and 38 games of college football, three being at CSU, he has 98 tackles, 13 TFL, and 3.5 sacks.

Kelly played a total of 204 defensive snaps and five on special teams this season. Pro Football Focus gave him a total defensive grade of 65.8.

He played almost exclusively on the interior of that Seminole defensive line, which is a spot where Michigan State is losing contributors like Maverick Hansen and D’Quan Douse.