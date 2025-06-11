2027 OL Kellen Wymer earns Michigan State offer after camp performance

Michigan State offered a scholarship to rising 2027 Ohio offensive lineman Kellen Wymer, following a strong camp performance in East Lansing this past weekend.

Wymer was one of the standout performers at Michigan State's big man camp this past Sunday. He caught the eye of MSU offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail, which eventually led to the offer.

The Liberty Center High School offensive lineman showed off his size and athleticim during the camp, and felt grateful to receive the offer from the Spartans.

"Getting an offer from Michigan State was a crazy opportunity that I’m extremely blessed to receive," Wymer said. "I just think I was able to go out and show how I can move for a big man (during the camp)."