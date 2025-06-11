Michigan State official visit makes 'impression' on DB Tyson Sanford

Michigan State is hosting its fifth annual "Spartan Dawg Con" in July. More details here.
Michigan State gets a big commitment in Tennessee high-three-star EDGE Cory House Jr. He talks about the decision.
Texas three-star defensive lineman Christopher Knauls Jr. explains his decision to commit to Michigan State.
MSU keeps the momentum going, landing a commitment from three-star DB Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy. He discusses the decision.
Four-star 2026 EDGE Tyson Harley breaks down official visits to Michigan State and Rutgers, and discusses what is next.
