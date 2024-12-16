Michigan State lands former Oklahoma and Texas State CB Joshua Eaton

Eaton began his career at Oklahoma before heading to Texas State. (Photo by © Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

Michigan State has added a piece to its secondary, securing the commitment of Joshua Eaton, a cornerback transferring from Texas State.

Eaton’s decision comes in the wake of his visit to East Lansing on Dec. 15 and 16 after announcing he’d be entering the transfer portal on Dec. 7. He also had notable offers from Illinois, Oregon State and Tulane. He’ll join an MSU pass defense that is losing starting corners like Charles Brantley and Ed Woods, but has a lot of young players still waiting in line. Next year will be Eaton’s sixth and last year of college football. His career began with three seasons at Oklahoma, where he recorded seven tackles. He then transferred to Texas State and received serious playing time there for the past two seasons. In those past two years, Eaton appeared in all 25 of the Bobcats’ games — showing that he’s been available to a Michigan State staff that dealt with non-stop injuries this past season. Eaton totaled 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and 13 pass breakups.

Eaton started all 12 of Texas State’s games this past season. Overall, he played 613 total defensive snaps with 329 in pass coverage and 35 special teams snaps. Eaton received a 60.9 total defensive grade from Pro Football Focus and a 61.1 coverage grade. Michigan State’s newest cornerback does not have an interception in his career, but he has made up for it in other areas. According to PFF, Eaton also allowed just 17 completions on 37 targets throughout the season to surrender a total of 264 yards and one touchdown. In addition, he never allowed a catch greater than 30 yards the entire season. This now marks four transfer portal commits for the Spartans, and Eaton becomes the first to join defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s defense. Michigan State is expected to add more transfer portal players in the secondary this cycle. To follow all of Michigan State’s transfer portal activity, visit the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.