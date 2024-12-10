Michigan State CB Charles Brantley has entered the transfer portal

Charles Brantley heads to the end zone after an interception that was called back on a penalty during the second quarter in the game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley has entered the transfer portal, Rivals has confirmed. This is the third time Brantley has entered the portal after doing so in April of 2023 and December of 2023. Brantley withdrew his name from the portal both times previously and returned to Michigan State. Brantley has played for the Spartans for four seasons from 2021 through 2024.

Brantley had a strong 2024 season. He recorded 27 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He also led the team with three interceptions and seven pass break-ups. Brantley set the Michigan State football program record for longest interception return when he took a pick-six 100 yards for a touchdown against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 14. Brantley suffered a lower left leg injury on Nov. 2 against Indiana, which ended his season. He played 478 defensive snaps in 2024, and received a defensive grade of 78.5 from Pro Football Focus, which was the highest grade on the team for defenders who played at least six snaps. His coverage grade of 76.3 also led the Spartans, and Brantley did now allow a touchdown this past season. He also played 63 snaps on special teams. In 30 career games with the Spartans, Brantley recorded 103 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions and 23 passes defended.

Of note, Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is expected to leave the Spartans and take an assistant coaching job with UCLA. Brantley often praised Martin's coaching throughout the 2024 season, and the Bruins could be a team to watch in the portal for him, among others. As a prospect, Brantley signed with MSU as a four-star cornerback out of Venice High School in Florida as part of the 2021 class. He ranked as the No. 26 cornerback and the No. 46 recruit in the state of Florida in the cycle. Brantley began his career at Michigan State under head coach Mel Tucker and, after withdrawing from the portal for the second time, decided to stay with the Spartans after Tucker's firing and the hiring of Jonathan Smith — at least for one season.