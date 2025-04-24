Michigan State adds Hope College rush end transfer Jack Lamancusa

That was also just his freshman year, which means that Lamancusa — listed by Hope at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds — will still have three years of eligibility remaining as he joins the Spartans.

This past season for the Flying Dutchman in Holland, Michigan, Lamancusa had a monster season. In 12 games, he totaled 43 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and broke up three passes. Lamancusa received first team all-conference honors, as well.

Michigan State added some talent coming up from the Division III level on Thursday night, landing former Hope College rush end Jack Lamancusa , who will join the program as a walk-on.

After visiting East Lansing on Thursday and during spring practice a few weeks prior, Lamancusa now becomes the second transfer portal commit for MSU in the spring window overall and in as many days. The Spartans also added another pass rusher in Texas Tech transfer rush end Isaac Smith on Wednesday.

Improving the pass rush is a key focus for the coaching staff in the spring transfer portal window, as evidenced by the additions of both Smith and Lamancusa and that MSU ranked 103rd in the FBS last season in sacks. During the previous transfer portal opening in the winter, Michigan State had also added David Santiago (Air Force) and Anelu Lafaele (Wisconsin) to bolster the team’s ability to get to opposing quarterbacks. Michigan State has also lost Anthony Jones, Ken Talley, James Schott and Avery Dunn to the transfer portal at that spot, along with Khris Bogle after the exhaustion of his eligibility.

This is also not the first time that MSU and head coach Jonathan Smith have dipped into the lower levels of college football with the transfer portal. Lamancusa is the sixth such portal newcomer that is going straight from the FCS level or below to Michigan State. He is the first to do so from D-III, but the Spartans also added wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. from Division II Valdosta State, as well.

Overall, the commitment of Lamancusa marks 18 transfer portal newcomers for Michigan State since the 2024 season ended.

